Changes to Wreathes Across America events

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s Wreathes Across America (WAA) events will look a bit different due the pandemic and current COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers are limiting attendance and mandating social distancing measures for the December 19th events.

Organized by the Nevada Veterans Coalition in northern Nevada and the Civil Air Patrol 802nd Squadron in southern Nevada, WAA is conducted at over 2,100 locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

In the past, hundreds of volunteers have attended the annual WAA events at both the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNVMC) in Fernley and the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SNVMC) in Boulder City. However, this year, local organizers determined that the number of WAA attendees must be limited to 50-person maximum at a time to maintain current safety standards. Organizers have invited specific, local veterans organizations to volunteer at this year’s event, which will be closed to the general public. Also, all attendees will be required to wear face coverings as well as observe social distancing protocols to protect themselves and other visitors who come to the cemeteries to remember and honor the fallen. No ceremonies will be held this year at the NNVMC or SNVMC.

For more information and to find contact info for local WAA organizers, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.