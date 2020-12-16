Advertisement

Changes to Wreathes Across America events

The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in...
The Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. (KOLO)(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:24 PM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - This year’s Wreathes Across America (WAA) events will look a bit different due the pandemic and current COVID-19 restrictions. Organizers are limiting attendance and mandating social distancing measures for the December 19th events.

Organized by the Nevada Veterans Coalition in northern Nevada and the Civil Air Patrol 802nd Squadron in southern Nevada, WAA is conducted at over 2,100 locations in the United States, at sea, and abroad to remember our fallen veterans, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of freedom.

In the past, hundreds of volunteers have attended the annual WAA events at both the Northern Veterans Memorial Cemetery (NNVMC) in Fernley and the Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery (SNVMC) in Boulder City. However, this year, local organizers determined that the number of WAA attendees must be limited to 50-person maximum at a time to maintain current safety standards. Organizers have invited specific, local veterans organizations to volunteer at this year’s event, which will be closed to the general public. Also, all attendees will be required to wear face coverings as well as observe social distancing protocols to protect themselves and other visitors who come to the cemeteries to remember and honor the fallen. No ceremonies will be held this year at the NNVMC or SNVMC.

For more information and to find contact info for local WAA organizers, visit their website here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.
Nevada awards its six electoral votes to Joe Biden
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus on White Lake Pkwy.
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths, 300 new infections

Latest News

CoAuto owner Vinnie Lucido checks the fluids on a donated car which will be given to a Veteran...
Local Veteran to receive a free car just before Christmas
Creative Edge Dance Studio class
Local dance studio feeling impact of statewide COVID-19 pause extension
Be a Santa to a Senior looking for donors this year.
Be a Santa to a Senior program looking for donors
1 of 29 homes participating in the Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition.
Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition