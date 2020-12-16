Advertisement

3 vehicles, including semi, involved in crash on I-80

Westbound I-80 was closed early on the morning of Wednesday, December 16 after a crash...
By Mike Watson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:00 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Westbound I-80 was closed after a pickup rear-ended a big rig. It happened just after 1:30 Wednesday morning.

NHP troopers say a Nissan pickup hit the semi west of the Keystone Avenue interchange. The pickup was later hit by an SUV.

The pickup driver is facing DUI charges.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt.

