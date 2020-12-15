Washoe County receives the COVID vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has received its first batch of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

FedEx delivered the shipment Tuesday morning.

Washoe County’s allotment in this first week of shipments is 3,655 doses. The Health District will send the vaccine to area hospitals, primarily for health care workers.

By the end of December, the state is expecting to receive 91,650 doses. Vaccinations require two doses, given three to four weeks apart, to be fully effective.

The first COVID vaccine doses are delivered to the WCHD (KOLO-TV)

