Tuesday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

The next system to move into the region will arrive on Wednesday with gusty wind and Sierra snow, developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Sierra snow and valley rain and snow are in the forecast through Thursday, when the morning commute could get slick down to valley floors. Otherwise, chilly, fairly quiet weather is in the forecast this week into the first official days of winter. The winter solstice comes at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff