Advertisement

Tuesday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:24 PM PST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

The next system to move into the region will arrive on Wednesday with gusty wind and Sierra snow, developing in the afternoon and evening hours. Sierra snow and valley rain and snow are in the forecast through Thursday, when the morning commute could get slick down to valley floors. Otherwise, chilly, fairly quiet weather is in the forecast this week into the first official days of winter. The winter solstice comes at 2:02 AM on Monday. -Jeff

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.
Nevada awards its six electoral votes to Joe Biden
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus on White Lake Pkwy.
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis

Latest News

KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Monday Web Weather
8 day forecast starting Dec 14
Monday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 13
Sunday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather