Taking care of your pets during winter conditions

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Tiffanie Story was there for the last breaths of a furry friend that she attempted to do everything to save her life.

“Knowing that she did not have to die alone in the cold with frozen water and a lack of love that brings me some solace,” said Story.

Paws was the name of the dog that was found by Story outside of a home a few weeks ago. She looked very ill and left with nothing but a block of ice, old dog food, and a small shelter. Story was able to rescue her and provide immediate care, but the aftermath of being in the conditions that paws was in got so bad to the point where she could no longer breathe. A day later paws passed away.

“In this extreme weather, we have to take precautions and be very careful with our pets,” Story said.

Story said weather conditions in our area are no joke, temperatures reach below freezing. Pet owners have to make sure they have proper shelter, preferably inside your home or even an enclosed area with a heating unit, she added if Paws would have had this, things would be different.

“I don’t know how long she had to be in that enclosed area, in the freezing cold, and not able to breathe,” explained Story.

Story said it is critical to educate yourself before bringing a pet into your care.

“It takes hundreds of dollars a year to make sure that their vaccines are up to date, that they are going to the vet, they need proper care,” Story said.

Our furry friends can bring out the best in us, providing unconditional love, but if the proper care isn’t given, their lives can end sooner than expected.

