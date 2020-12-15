RTC cancels free ride service for New Year’s Eve

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County has canceled plans to offer its annual New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE service and is encouraging everyone to stay home to celebrate.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has imposed a statewide “pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic through January 15th.

While the RTC will not offer the free service, the transit service will run on a normal schedule for New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, the RTC will operate on a Sunday-level holiday schedule.

The RTC requires masks for passengers and drivers and reminds everyone to practice social distancing while on board the buses and at transit stations.

