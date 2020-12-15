Advertisement

RTC cancels free ride service for New Year’s Eve

RTC logo.
RTC logo.(KOLO)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:56 AM PST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Washoe County has canceled plans to offer its annual New Year’s Eve FREE Safe RIDE service and is encouraging everyone to stay home to celebrate.

Gov. Steve Sisolak has imposed a statewide “pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic through January 15th.

While the RTC will not offer the free service, the transit service will run on a normal schedule for New Year’s Eve. On New Year’s Day, the RTC will operate on a Sunday-level holiday schedule.

The RTC requires masks for passengers and drivers and reminds everyone to practice social distancing while on board the buses and at transit stations.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.
Nevada awards its six electoral votes to Joe Biden
The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
SUV driver killed in crash with school bus on White Lake Pkwy.
Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
Solitude Drive Christmas lightshow
Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for killing homeless woman

Latest News

The first COVID vaccine doses are delivered to the WCHD
Washoe County receives the COVID vaccine
More people staying indoors creates a greater risk for a fire to be started from a Christmas...
Firefighters warn homeowners about holiday season fire danger
Paws loses her life due to winter conditions
Taking care of your pets during winter conditions
Dancers at Creative Edge adjust to smaller class sizes and having to wear masks throughout...
COVID Dance Studio Impact