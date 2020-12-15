Nationally ranked Christmas light show returns to Galena

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jeff Kendell is going all out for Christmas in an effort to lighten spirits during the COVID-19 Pandemic. In fact in 2014, USA today voted his Galena home display as one of the Nation’s top 20.

More than 30,000 lights synchronized to four songs are broadcast from his 2380 Solitude Dr. address to your car radio.

“It’s fantastic,” says Vanessa Berner as she watches from the comfort of her car.

Cars line the street to watch.

”We like it. We have a radio inside our house and listen to it a lot. We’re not sick of it yet. It’s great,” said neighbor, Pamela Sehgal.

Kendell put up the display after a six year hiatus.

“This year, given all that’s happened with COVID and politics, I thought people could really use a break and a reason to smile so I brought the show back for at least one year here,” he said.

Starting in 2007 this is his ninth year to put up a synchronized display.

“When I was in practice and doing this every year it was about 120 hours to put up and 80 hours to take down, but this year I had some repairs I had learned to do so it took about 140 to put up,” Kendell.

That’s the equivalent to three and a half weeks of work at 40 hours a week, but Jeff says it’s worth the effort.

“At the end of each of the songs all of the lights turn on sometimes for a second sometimes for two or three or four seconds and pulls about 23,000 watts when they’re all turned on and it’s good for eliciting oohs and ahhs and wows,” Kendell.

He has rejected several donations to pay for light bills and suggests the donations are better directed to a local charity.

“Making people happy. I do it to put a smile on people’s faces,” Kendell.

“Come out. Look at the Christmas lights. It’s amazing. Never miss these radio tuned ones. They’re so fun,” Berner.

“Just hearing the oohs and ahhs and wows that makes my day,” Kendell.

The light display continues through New Year’s Eve.

Kendell asks that you keep your radio down while watching the display and please don’t park in his neighbor’s driveways.

The address is 2380 Solitude Dr. in Reno.

The lights are on for viewing seven days a week:

Sunday through Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m

Friday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

New Year’s Eve is the last day to see the lights.

Click here to see Kendell’s previous light shows.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.