Local Veteran to receive a free car just before Christmas

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno resident Kirk Bailey hands the pink slip over to his 2006 Toyota Sequoia. A family car he says his kids are grown and he doesn’t need a large vehicle anymore. He’s decided to donate it for a local Veteran to use.

“Probably going to benefit from the feeling it gives me,” says Bailey. “Knowing that it is going to someone who needs it as opposed to making a few bucks off it,” he says.

The car sits parked inside the shop at CoAuto. There are some miles on it, and it’s an older model. But the mechanics say they have maintained it for years and say it’s in good shape.

This year CoAuto Owner Vinnie Lucido takes extra care to place a sanitizer on the interior of the car which eliminates bacteria and viruses. It’s extra protection in these times of COVID.

This is by far the largest car the shop has given to a local Veteran. But they say no matter the size, it’s what the vehicle can do for a Veteran in need.

“So when you have a Veteran, or anyone for that matter, get a job or employment somewhere and you have to drive, and you can’t get a reliable vehicle to do so, that’ is going to affect them, and their family and all the way down the line,” says Lucido.

This is the 5th year CoAuto has donated a car.

“Nation’s Finest” formerly known as “The Veterans Resource Center” will select the Veteran who has no idea why this Christmas will be like no other.

Come next week, the staff at CoAuto will be ready to hand over the keys to a worthy Veteran just in time for Christmas.

KOLO 8 News Now will be there and bring you the reaction.

