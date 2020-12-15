Local dance studio feeling impact of statewide COVID-19 pause extension

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As Governor Steve Sisolak extended the statewide COVID-19 pause in an effort to slow the spread of the virus, local businesses continue to fight to keep their doors open.

Dianna Moss is the owner of Creative Edge Dance Studio in south Reno. It’s just one of the many businesses taking yet another hit with Nevada’s latest restrictions.

“Operating at 25% capacity has been hard but it’s been manageable,” Moss said, “We had been saving last year for some upgrades to the studio, fortunately, and unfortunately, so a lot of that money has gone to keeping our doors open, which has been helpful.”

Class sizes have been significantly reduced in order to follow the guidelines. But dancers say they’re making it work.

“It makes it a little bit more difficult as we’re having to really social distance ourselves but Ms. Diana has done an amazing job at making sure that we’re keeping the dance floors alive here,” dancer Makenzie Vaughan said.

If the light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel keeps getting pushed out of reach, Moss says the future of her studio remains a question mark.

Moss added, “You know, honestly, I don’t know what it would look like when we come back in January, we might have to re-evaluate.”

“The fact that she isn’t paying herself and that she’s making sure that everyone else is taken care of before herself really shows that we can’t thank Ms. Diana enough for what she’s done,” Vaughan said.

Moss says she’s doing everything she can to get through the pandemic, and the support and dedication from her students and staff make it all worth it.

“All we want is that the kids are dancing. this is their creative outlet, this is where their passion is, this is where they thrive. So if we can be open in any way, shape, or form, that’s a win.”

Vaughan added, “The fact that it even is still open is really exciting and something that we get to look forward to every day.”

Governor Sisolak’s pause has been extended through Friday, January 15, 2021, citing Nevada’s infection rate and increasing deaths as the reason. If the extension does not work, Sisolak says he’ll be forced to take tougher action.

