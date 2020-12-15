How does a weather balloon work?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -If it’s not a bird or a plane, then it must be a weather balloon!

Twice a day, every day weather balloons are launched in the air simultaneously across 92 locations in the United States.

“The main role for these is to really get the most accurate representation of the atmosphere to go into the weather models,” explained Chris Johnston, NWS Reno meteorologist. They’re sent up at the same time all around the world so they get ingested into weather models to help better forecast for aviation, fire weather, marine forecast. They’re also used for weather and climate research.”

The balloon is attached to a radiosonde which measures temperature, humidity, pressure and GPS.

A computer calculates wind and direction based on where the GPS coordinates are in the atmosphere, data is fed real time thanks to signals transmitted from the radiosonde back to a satellite dish.

“This dish is always pointing to where the radiosonde is going so once that data comes back and gets fed into our computer inside that is actually sent out to the(NCEI) National Center for Environmental Information in Silver Springs, Maryland and ingested into data bases so all the weather models across world can run this data inside their models,” added Johnston. “These are really important for us here in general for helping forecast our fire conditions. We had the Loyalton fire just north of here this year and we had 3 tornadoes that spun out of that and we actually used data from our radiosonde after the fact to see how these tornadoes happened.”

The weather balloon starts measuring about 6 feet wide before its release, expanding as it rises.

With a parachute attached to bring it back down, the balloon can reach over 100,000 ft in the atmosphere with a duration of almost 2 hours, but where does it land?

“These will land wherever they go but when people actually find them,” said Johnston. “We have a mailing sleeve on there and you can send them back to our reconditioning facility in Kansas City, so we can recondition these raidosondes to be used again.”

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.