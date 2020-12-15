Firefighters warn homeowners about holiday season fire danger

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - With the holiday season in full swing, fire officials want to remind community members of the danger of starting a fire in your home.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Adam Mayberry, Communications Officer for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, said that more people are staying home.

“Given the fact that we’re in the colder season, now we’re seeing more people staying at home, certainly, the pandemic has elevated that with more people staying at home, staying secluded. So that certainly elevates the risk of a potential house fire, especially during the holiday season,” Mayberry said.

More people staying indoors creates a greater risk for a fire to be started from a Christmas Tree, lights, or even cooking a large meal.

“We really want to make sure that you keep it really moist, water it at least once a day, make sure that you don’t put it in front of any heat source like a fireplace or a furnace. Keep hot lights and ornaments off the tree,” Mayberry said.

Mayberry also said to make sure you are properly disposing of your tree once you start taking decorations down.

He also recommends setting a timer to avoid overcooking something and to use LED lights as another way to prevent a potential fire. It is also a good idea to make sure your smoke detector is working properly and to have a fire extinguisher in your household.

“During the holiday season when there is more lighting, more electrical, there are more unique opportunities for fires to start. It increases the threat of structure fire,” Mayberry said.

