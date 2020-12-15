Celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe in the middle of a pandemic

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - December 12th is a big day in Mexican culture. It’s a day that goes back to the 16th century when chronicles of that period said Our Lady of Guadalupe, a Catholic title for the Virgin Mary, appeared in Mexico.

Every year since then large celebrations take place in her honor all over Mexico and in the U.S. Edgar Villanueva, father at St. Peters Canisius said they are having to get creative in order to continue the tradition.

“We couldn’t bring or host many people in the church, so about 50 people can only be present at once in the church, so here in Sun Valley we found a way to celebrate and we are holding masses in the parking lot,” Villanueva said.

Father Villanueva said that last year in this church more than 6,000 people came to St. Peters Canisius to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe, but this year they took the event outdoors, asking every family to stay in their cars and tune into a radio station to listen to the mass. Elio Corral, an event participant said this is all in an effort to keep every single person safe during these difficult times.

“We always do something for the Virgin Mary and I think it’s very important for us because it teaches our kids values and the celebration and what we do here,” Corral said.

This celebration generally includes large amounts of food, drinks, and activities for everyone, but this year due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 none of that was possible. Father Villanueva said above it all this event provides something very special.

“People are finding our Lady of Guadalupe once again as a symbol of hope for all of us living this hopeless situation,” Villanueva said.

Moving forward events may never look the same as a result of this crisis, but like many at this celebration, we must also find hope to help us get through the fight with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.