Wolf Pack plays Tulane in Potato Bowl on Dec. 22

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Wolf Pack will play Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho, on Dec. 22.

The Pack finished the season 6-2, finishing third in the Mountain West Conference.

It is its third straight bowl game. The Wolf Pack fell to Ohio earlier this year in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl game.It beat Arkansas State 16-13 in overtime at the 2018 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl and beat Colorado State 28-23 in the first Arizona Bowl in 2015.

“We are excited for this opportunity to play one more game this season and to return to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl,” fourth-year Wolf Pack head coach Jay Norvell said in a statement issued by the university. “Tulane is a well-coached team and had a good season, and we are looking forward to the challenge of playing them.”

Fans will not be able to attend the game. Kickoff is set for Dec. 22 is 12:30 p.m. at Albertson’s Stadium in Boise and it will be televised on ESPN.

Tulane went 6-5 overall and finished 3-5 in the American Conference slate.

Nevada and Tulane played once before, a 1992 game at the Superdome in New Orleans with the Pack dropping a 34-17 decision.

