Advertisement

Virginia woman ‘Ms. Ellen’ celebrates 103rd birthday

By Hannah Eason
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:54 AM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Last week, a Prince George native turned 103 years “young.”

Family and friends of Deacon Ellen Jones, or “Ms. Ellen,” set up a throne-like area for her to enjoy during a drive-thru birthday party. Loved ones drove by to show their socially-distant love and support.

Ms. Ellen was front and center as cars drove by honking and waving, but she says there’s one thing in particular that would make her birthday wishes come true:

“Love for all people, and President Barack Obama and his family to wish me a happy birthday. A happy 103rd birthday,” Jones said.

Jones was born on Dec. 10, 1917. If you do the math, you’ll realize she lived through the end of World War I and the entire Great Depression.

Ms. Ellen watched Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech live, and she lived through the Civil Rights Movement as an adult.

Deacon Jones has also seen 17 presidents inaugurated in her days on Earth. Even today, Jones is an active member of the NAACP and other prestigious organizations.

Join NBC12 in wishing Ms. Ellen a Happy 103rd Birthday!

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths, 514 new infections
The Nye County Sheriff's Office tweeted out this picture of the scene.
Pedestrain killed after being hit by semi in Nye County

Latest News

The UK's NHS choir joined Canadian pop star Justin Bieber for a special version of his song...
Justin Bieber, UK health workers team up for charity song
The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies hacked in monthslong global cyberspying campaign
A sign in an Atlanta neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, urges people to vote early in...
Early in-person voting begins in Georgia Senate runoffs
President-elect Joe Biden speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.,...
Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president