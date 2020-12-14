Advertisement

SUV driver killed in crash with school bus on White Lake Pkwy.

The driver of an SUV died following a crash with a school bus.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:59 AM PST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One person died Monday following a crash with a school bus on White Lake Parkway and U.S. 395.

It happened December 14, 2020 just before 7:30 a.m.

The Reno Police Department said preliminary investigation suggests weather was a factor in the crash.

Officials said there were children on the bus, but it’s not clear how many. There were minor injuries on board the bus, but no one was taken to a hospital, police said.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

White Lake Parkway is closed from Crystal Canyon Boulevard to U.S. 395. It will likely remain closed until around 12:30 p.m.

