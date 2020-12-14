Advertisement

NV Energy warns customers about scammers

(NV Energy)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has learned that both business and residential customers have been receiving calls from someone falsely identifying themselves as an employee of the company. The caller is reportedly making deceptive threats about the customer’s electric service as well as demanding immediate payment, often via digital transfer apps like Zelle or Venmo.

According to NV Energy, the company does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of non-payment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle or Venmo.

If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. Customers may also call NV Energy’s customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444.

NV Energy is also informing customers that it performs Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only. An NV Energy representative will never come to a customer’s home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on the person’s door to alert them of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter the home.

In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field. For more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, click here.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 9 deaths, 197 new infections
The Nye County Sheriff's Office tweeted out this picture of the scene.
Pedestrain killed after being hit by semi in Nye County

Latest News

Nevada Electors cast their ballots via Zoom.
Nevada casts its 6 Electoral Votes for Biden & Harris
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 9 deaths, 197 new infections
Modified WSOP main event brings players to Nevada, New Jersey
Reno man sentenced to life in prison for killing homeless woman