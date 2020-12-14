NV Energy warns customers about scammers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - NV Energy has learned that both business and residential customers have been receiving calls from someone falsely identifying themselves as an employee of the company. The caller is reportedly making deceptive threats about the customer’s electric service as well as demanding immediate payment, often via digital transfer apps like Zelle or Venmo.

According to NV Energy, the company does not call customers to demand immediate payment for any reason. Customers who may be at risk of having their power disconnected because of non-payment will receive a 10-day notice on their NV Energy bill and 48-hour notice via U.S. Mail. NV Energy does not accept payments via Zelle or Venmo.

If customers receive a call asking for an immediate payment, they should refuse and call local law enforcement or NV Energy if they have additional questions. Customers may also call NV Energy’s customer service department in northern Nevada at 775-834-4444.

NV Energy is also informing customers that it performs Home Energy Assessments and Smart Thermostat installations by appointment only. An NV Energy representative will never come to a customer’s home offering an unscheduled service. For other services, a technician may knock on the person’s door to alert them of his/her presence before making repairs or installing equipment, but will not need to enter the home.

In addition, NV Energy requires field employees and contractors to wear identification badges at all times. Employees are never authorized to receive payment in the field. For more tips and reminders on how to protect yourself from scams, click here.

