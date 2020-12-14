Nevada receives its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District received 12,675 doses, which will be administered first to health care workers.

Late last week, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine to go into widespread use. The vaccine is a two-dose series, requiring a second dose three to four weeks after the initial vaccination.

“These vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. It is important that we get our health care personnel vaccinated first so they can continue to provide the essential services and support our community has relied on to get us through this pandemic. We will be receiving regular supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is protected,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

I am so glad to see the first doses of the @pfizer vaccine arrived in Nevada today. Our team is ready to begin the distribution process. Hope is on the horizon, but we must remain vigilant. Wear your mask, wash your hands & keep your distance. pic.twitter.com/sZiXwYnzfY — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.