Advertisement

Nevada receives its first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer vaccine arrives in Nevada
Pfizer vaccine arrives in Nevada(Tennessee Department of Health)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nevada.

The Southern Nevada Health District received 12,675 doses, which will be administered first to health care workers.

Late last week, the Food and Drug Administration issued an Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine to go into widespread use. The vaccine is a two-dose series, requiring a second dose three to four weeks after the initial vaccination.

“These vaccines have been shown to be safe and effective. It is important that we get our health care personnel vaccinated first so they can continue to provide the essential services and support our community has relied on to get us through this pandemic. We will be receiving regular supplies of COVID-19 vaccine and will let each of the identified groups know when they are able to get vaccinated. Our ultimate goal is to ensure everyone is protected,” said Dr. Fermin Leguen, Acting Chief Health Officer for the Southern Nevada Health District.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths, 514 new infections
The Nye County Sheriff's Office tweeted out this picture of the scene.
Pedestrain killed after being hit by semi in Nye County

Latest News

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Relieved’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - This March 16, 2020 file photo shows vials used by pharmacists to prepare syringes used...
After 110K virus deaths, nursing homes face vaccine fears
A team of scientists, known as 'Team Halo,' has generated more than 20 million views on TikTok...
Scientists spread vaccine awareness on TikTok