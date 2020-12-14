Nevada casts its 6 Electoral Votes for Biden & Harris

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “Please raise your right hand,” said Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske to Nevada 2020 Electors. Nevada’s electors chose to meet in one large hotel room in Las Vegas. They were socially distanced--with the Secretary of State and the Deputy of Elections presiding in Carson City.

All of it made public with the help of ZOOM. In the past, this process has taken place under one roof at the old assembly chambers in Carson City.

But in 2020 with lawsuits directed towards the electors and a pandemic going on, this was the next best thing.

“Signing a piece of paper seems like such an innocuous thing,” says Sarah Mahler a Nevada Elector. “But this is a document. It is an official ballot,” she says.

Other states did it their way.

In Michigan the capitol was shut down to protect electors who faced threats of violence. In Georgia, electors met in person and spread about the chambers. The state’s 16 votes went to Biden. In Kansas in legislative chambers six votes went to Trump. In New York, democratic dignitaries like the Clintons were part of the process.

Here in Nevada those who cast the electoral votes were selected earlier this year from June 11 through June 14.

“Electors were elected during the Nevada state convention,” says Mahler.

The process took less than 20 minutes by ZOOM. Nevada Electors held up their ballots in front of their device cameras for Joe Biden and then Kamala Harris to be officially cast and counted.

Mahler says it is an honor to be part of history, and she gets to take home a piece of it to Northern Nevada.

“And again we took the time afterwards, each elector signed each other electors documents so I have all six of them… I’m putting it on the wall,” she said as she held up the document containing her fellow electors’ signatures.

Last Tuesday Nevada’s Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal by the Trump Campaign asking electors be denied to cast their ballots or have their votes go to Donald Trump. Today Electors were free to cast their ballots and reflect the results of the popular vote in the silver state.

