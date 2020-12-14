Advertisement

Nevada awards its six electoral votes to Joe Biden

Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.
Nevada's Presidential Electors cast their ballots for Joe Biden.(KOLO-TV)
By Stanton Tang
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:51 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Presidential Electors have officially cast their ballots for Joseph Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President.

The Nevada Secretary of State held the Electors meeting virtually on Zoom due to the pandemic.

The Republicans and President Trump’s campaign had sued to challenge Nevada’s General Election results, but the courts denied all of the lawsuits.

