Monday Web Weather

By Mary Jane Belleza
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 5:34 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A winter storm moving through tonight will bring travel concerns in the Sierra and northeast California. A light snowfall is a good bet in some portions of western Nevada tonight with potential for some slick roads Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect until Monday morning, drive safely and slowly as roads may be slippery. Quieter weather returns Monday into Wednesday before another system affects the region Wednesday night and Thursday, bringing another round of showers and breezy winds.

8 day forecast starting Dec 14
8 day forecast starting Dec 14(KOLO)

