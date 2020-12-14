Advertisement

Monday Web Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 6:11 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Steve Sisolak press conference on Dec. 13, 2020.
Sisolak to extend statewide COVID-19 pause; reinstates eviction moratorium
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths, 514 new infections
The Nye County Sheriff's Office tweeted out this picture of the scene.
Pedestrain killed after being hit by semi in Nye County

Latest News

8 day forecast starting Dec 14
Monday Web Weather
8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 13
Sunday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
Saturday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Friday AM Weather