Gardnerville business delivers cheer for the holidays

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Coronavirus pandemic has forced many businesses to think outside the box in order to keep putting smiles on their customers faces. Big Daddy’s Bike Ski & Brew is doing just that by bringing the fun right to your doorstep.

After Douglas County cancelled all holiday events, owner Keith Hart decided to use his business’s fire truck to put some Christmas spirit back in the air

For $25 the decked out truck will pay you a visit to your home or business. The cost includes two beers, but the blaring Christmas tunes are free. Not to mention Santa also comes along for the ride.

Their next event is running Saturday, December 19th and you can reserve a visit by calling the shop at 775-782-7077. The truck is only making stops through the Gardnerville area.

Big Daddy’s Bike Ski & Board is a family owned business that’s been serving the Carson Valley since 1991.

