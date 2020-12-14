Advertisement

Be a Santa to a Senior program looking for donors

There are 1,000 Northern Nevada seniors looking for a donor.
By Elizabeth Rodil
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Be a Santa to a Senior program is looking for Northern Nevada donors this year. Home Instead Senior Care’s Jennifer Stansbury said there are 1,000 seniors hoping to receive a gift this season.

Seniors are asking for blankets, pajamas, and gift baskets. Stansbury said the pandemic has put a lot of strain on seniors.

“A lot of our seniors are very lonely right now, they feel very forgotten, they don’t have the visitors, they don’t have all the different events that they used to be able to go, they are very isolated this year.”

The program will look different this year and is partnering with Amazon to deliver gifts to help everyone stay healthy. “They will deliver that gift for that whole no contact and making sure our seniors are safe.” She continued, “This allows us to show them that we care and that we have not forgotten them.”

The last day to donate is December 21st.

