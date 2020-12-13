Sunday Web Weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A second winter storm is expected to hit our region Sunday into early Monday. This will bring travel concerns in the Sierra and northeast California, with a light rain/snow mix in western Nevada Sunday night. A winter weather advisory is in effect until early Monday morning for the greater Tahoe Region. Be prepared if you have travel plans and take some extra time getting to your destination. Also expect gusty winds with the strongest winds along the Hwy 395 corridor from Reno down to Mammoth Lakes. Quieter weather returns early next week before another system affects the region Wednesday night and Thursday.

8 Day Forecast Starting Dec 13 (KOLO)

