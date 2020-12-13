Police: Man in Las Vegas killed after attempting break-in

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man who police in Las Vegas say was attempting to break into an office building and used car dealership died after being shot by an employee.

Police say the man was trying to enter a United Way office and nearby car dealership on Friday when an employee confronted him.

Police believe the alleged burglar was homeless and armed with barbecue utensils.

Police say the employee shot him after a confrontation. Lt. Ray Spencer says the department is investigating the shooting but that he expects the incident to be regarded as self-defense.

