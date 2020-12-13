Advertisement

Gov. Sisolak to give update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to...
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announces tougher restrictions November 22, 2020 in an effort to bring the state’s careening COVID-19 infection rate under control.(KOLO)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 11:06 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday he will hold a press conference online at 4 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

Sisolak announced tougher restrictions in November in response to climbing infection rates and hospital beds filling up.

Washoe County on Saturday passing the 30,000-infection benchmark.

The state of Nevada is reporting 186,833 infections and 2,539 COVID-19 related deaths.

It will be streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel here:  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

