Gov. Sisolak to give update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Steve Sisolak said Sunday he will hold a press conference online at 4 p.m. to provide an update on Nevada’s COVID-19 response.

Sisolak announced tougher restrictions in November in response to climbing infection rates and hospital beds filling up.

Washoe County on Saturday passing the 30,000-infection benchmark.

The state of Nevada is reporting 186,833 infections and 2,539 COVID-19 related deaths.

It will be streamed on the governor’s YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3DFs2YeOMbAbY7XPqsereQ

