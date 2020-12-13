Advertisement

Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley

55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident...
55-year-old Jesse Steven Gott, of Dexter, Mo. is pronounced dead after single vehicle accident in Hopkins Co.(WBKO)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:27 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver died Sunday morning after a rollover on U.S. 50 Alternate just east of Fernley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about a half-mile east of Farm District Road at about 8:50 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The NHP said it happened shortly after snow fell on U.S. 50 Alternate.

The NHP described the driver as female and local. She was eastbound at the time of the crash.

There was a fatal accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80 east of Fernley just inside Churchill County.

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash graphic.
One dead in I-80 crash east of Fernley
NHP investigates a crash on Interstate 80 in Reno.
Several vehicles involved in major injury crash
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 30,000 plus total infections
Dick Stoddard
Longtime KOLO 8 Weatherman Dick Stoddard retiring
1 of 29 homes participating in the Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition.
Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition

Latest News

The Nye County Sheriff's Office tweeted out this picture of the scene.
Pedestrain killed after being hit by semi in Nye County
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 30,000 plus total infections
Fatal shooting graphic
Police: Man in Las Vegas killed after attempting break-in
Only two of South Dakota's new COVID-19 infections are West River.
Nevada reports 2,641 additional virus cases, 41 more deaths