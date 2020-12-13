Driver killed in fatal crash on US 50A east of Fernley

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) -A driver died Sunday morning after a rollover on U.S. 50 Alternate just east of Fernley, the Nevada Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened about a half-mile east of Farm District Road at about 8:50 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The NHP said it happened shortly after snow fell on U.S. 50 Alternate.

The NHP described the driver as female and local. She was eastbound at the time of the crash.

There was a fatal accident Saturday morning on Interstate 80 east of Fernley just inside Churchill County.

