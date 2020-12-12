Tips for holiday light safety and savings

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Many say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it can also be one of the most expensive and hazardous.

“We know that when the lights go up, it’s a happy time,” Cynthia Messina, Program Manager with NV Energy said.

With more people spending the holidays at home this year and the costly effects of COVID-19, NV Energy says keeping your loved ones safe and saving a few extra bucks has never been more critical.

Messina added, “We encourage our customers to use LED lighting both inside and outside of the home when they can because it helps to save on energy bills. you can save up to about 90% of energy.”

If using holiday lights, the Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District (TMFPD) says do not leave them on unattended. Also, replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections.

“Follow the manufacturer’s directions to make sure you’re using the right product for the right reason in the right place.”

Lit up Christmas trees can also be a recipe for disaster if not properly taken care of.

“If you have lights on a tree, make sure that the tree can handle those lights,” Messina said, “If it’s a real tree make sure that it’s not a fire hazard, that you keep it moist and you follow the directions when you buy that.”

When turning on your lights, both NV Energy and fire officials say do not overload your outlet or circuit, and wires should never be warm to the touch.

Messina added, “Make sure that the wattage that you’re plugging in that the power strip can handle it.”

Using a timer to turn off lights during daylight hours can also help keep your bank account a little more full. NV Energy also stresses to not run extension cords under rugs, around furniture legs, or across doorways, and never use electrical decorations on metal trees.

To find out where and how much energy you are using in your home, NV Energy has a free online energy assessment customized to each person’s home and usage. You can also find other holiday and Christmas tree safety tips from TMFPD here.

