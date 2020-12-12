Several vehicles involved in major injury crash

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that tied up traffic and caused major delays Friday night. It happened around 5 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 80 near Rock Boulevard.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash, which involved at least three vehicles. One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Traffic was backed up for several hours while crews cleared the roadway.

