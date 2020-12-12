Advertisement

Saturday Web Weather

By Jeff Thompson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:11 PM PST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Two storm systems will slide through the area over the weekend. The first will continue through Saturday morning, with a second system due late Sunday. These storms will bring controls to Sierra passes, with snow falling down to Lake Tahoe-level and into parts of western Nevada at times. While amounts will be light for most areas by December standards, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Another system is possible for the latter half of next week. -Jeff

