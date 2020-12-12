San Jose St. beats Wolf Pack, advances to MWC Championship game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Nevens had 12 carries for a career-high 184 yards, including an explosive 69-yard touchdown burst, and San Jose State beat Nevada 30-20 and clinch the program’s first berth in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) is off to its best start since the Spartans went 13-0 in 1939 and plays Boise State in the title game on Dec. 18.

Derrick Deese Jr.’s 5-yard touchdown catch capped a 12-play, 99-yard drive with 2:34 left in the third quarter and Nevens’ scoring run gave the Spartans a 27-20 lead about two minutes later. Tao Taua had 11 carries for 96 yards for Nevada (6-2, 6-2).