San Jose St. beats Wolf Pack, advances to MWC Championship game

Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) hands off the ball to running back Toa Taua (35) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against San Jose State, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:58 AM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tyler Nevens had 12 carries for a career-high 184 yards, including an explosive 69-yard touchdown burst, and San Jose State beat Nevada 30-20 and clinch the program’s first berth in the Mountain West Conference Championship game.

San Jose State (6-0, 6-0) is off to its best start since the Spartans went 13-0 in 1939 and plays Boise State in the title game on Dec. 18.

Derrick Deese Jr.’s 5-yard touchdown catch capped a 12-play, 99-yard drive with 2:34 left in the third quarter and Nevens’ scoring run gave the Spartans a 27-20 lead about two minutes later. Tao Taua had 11 carries for 96 yards for Nevada (6-2, 6-2).

