One dead in I-80 crash east of Fernley

Fatal crash graphic.
Fatal crash graphic.(Associated Press)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:29 AM PST|Updated: moments ago
FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - One man is dead in a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 80 east of Fernley, the Nevada Highway Patrol reported.

The crash in Churchill County near the border with Lyon County was reported about 9:15 a.m.

The vehicle left the eastbound lane and rolled in the median, killing the driver.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Traffic is not slowed because of the crash, the NHP said.

