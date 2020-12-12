Advertisement

Nevada reports 2,641 additional virus cases, 41 more deaths

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 3:48 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada on Saturday reported 2,641 additional known COVID-19 cases and 41 additional known deaths.

The state’s totals increased to 183,951 cases and 2,520 deaths as the months-long surge coronavirus surge continued..

Data from Johns Hopkins University and The COVID Tracking Project showed that rolling seven-day averages of daily new cases, daily deaths and COVID-19 positivity increased over the past two weeks.

The daily new case average rose from 2,371.9 on Nov. 27 to 2,696.6 on Friday while the daily deaths average rose from 16.1 to 29.6 and the positivity average rose from 12.9% to 19.2%.

