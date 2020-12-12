Longtime KOLO 8 Weatherman Dick Stoddard retiring

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The moment comes for us all...when we step away from duties which have done much to define our lives. Having spent 33 years anchoring weathercasts on Reno television, that time has come for Dick Stoddard.

Stoddard has been sidelined for months, waiting out the virus on his doctor’s advice, but chronic health problems are prompting him to call an end to his career.

“I was diagnosed in 2012 with Parkinson’s and that’s obviously going in the wrong direction,” he says, " and I had a minor heart attack in August.”

Most people know Dick on air in his role as a weatherman, but those who grew up with him in Reno know him as a classmate. “That’s me in the lower right corner,” he says pointing to a picture of the Class of 1953 at McKinley Park School. “I’m sitting next to Emily. I still talk to her every now and then.”

He spent much of his younger years as a radio disk jockey. Many remember him as the guy who provided the music at their wedding or Christmas party.

He came by his talent naturally. Newer arrivals should know that the last name Stoddard is Reno media royalty. Dick’s father Bob was a local radio pioneer and generations of northern Nevadans fondly remember his mother,Betty, who was perhaps Reno television’s most lasting star.

Dick, of course, carved out his own space in local media history delivering the forecast on local television for more than three decades.

“I’m looking back on a career of 33 years of doing TV weather here in the Reno Sparks area. That’s a pretty good Career. I don’t have a problem with that. So take care. I’ll keep in touch.”)

Congratulations Dick. God speed.

We’ll miss you.

