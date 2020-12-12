Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are plenty of places around the Reno-Sparks area to see extravagant light displays, and one neighborhood is getting competitive about it. Residents in Cold Springs are once again hosting their annual Holiday Lights Competition. It’s put on by the Woodland Village HOA and the Cold Springs Family Center.

There are 29 homes along the route, and 6 different categories you can vote for. A map and voting form are available online, making it a fun, socially distant, family activity. All votes for the competition must be submitted by December 14th at 8 p.m.

You can find more information and the link to the digital map and voting form here.

