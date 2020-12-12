Advertisement

Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition

1 of 29 homes participating in the Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition.
1 of 29 homes participating in the Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition.(Dan Pyke/KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 11:18 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are plenty of places around the Reno-Sparks area to see extravagant light displays, and one neighborhood is getting competitive about it. Residents in Cold Springs are once again hosting their annual Holiday Lights Competition. It’s put on by the Woodland Village HOA and the Cold Springs Family Center.

There are 29 homes along the route, and 6 different categories you can vote for. A map and voting form are available online, making it a fun, socially distant, family activity. All votes for the competition must be submitted by December 14th at 8 p.m.

You can find more information and the link to the digital map and voting form here.

