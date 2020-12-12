Advertisement

Animals celebrate the holidays at Zoo Miami

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 1:29 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - Zoo Miami staffers are giving their animals special treats to celebrate the holiday season.

Hank the sloth bear received a box of mealworms and his favorite bear chow.

The adult Asian elephants got cantaloupes for ornaments. Meanwhile, Ongard, a younger elephant, got a snowman decorated with peanut butter, gelatin, fruits and vegetables.

The Jaguars got their very own “Candy Cane Lane” and the chimpanzee habitat was decorated with holiday cheer from Santa to a snowman. They also opened gifts of their favorite fruits and vegetables.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cody Stauffenberg
WCSO looking for suspect accused of sexual assault of a child under 14
MGN
WCHD officials warn of multisystem inflammatory syndrome following 2nd case
Suspect who burglarized the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada
A crime that shakes the conscience
Unrestrained Coushatta man killed in Natchitoches Parish crash.
5 bicyclists killed, 3 injured in crash on Southern Nevada highway
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 6 deaths, 416 new infections

Latest News

Zoo Miami celebrates the holidays with special treats for the animals
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
Realtors analyze housing market in the middle of a health crisis
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
Dolly Parton saved her 9-year-old costar from an oncoming car
1 of 29 homes participating in the Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition.
Cold Springs Holiday Light Competition