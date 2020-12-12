A crime that shakes the conscience

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

“The onesie that she took, “Just Downright Perfect,” says Mary Lauder as she reads a baby’s t-shirt.

The crime just doesn’t make sense.

Lauder, Executive Director of the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada says during the day on November 20, a woman entered through a cracked door at the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada and ransacked the place.

She took food, toys, and other items and placed them in the backpacks given to children with Down Syndrome.

“You can see her in the pictures, you can see her walking in empty handed, And walk out with some of our backpacks,” Lauder says.

The network has been around since 1994. Just as their title says they are a resource for families who have a Down syndrome child.That outreach begins at birth where a baby basket is given to new parents. There are baby wipes, clothing, and books geared specifically to the Down syndrome child.

The suspected burglar stole those books too.

She also took gift baskets.

We don’t have pictures of them, but there were seven. Lauder says they were planning on auctioning them off for their only fundraiser of this year.

“We took a hit,” says Lauder. “We are already down and now you are going to kick us more?” she ask.

If you know anything about this crime, call the Reno Police Department, or Secret Witness at 322-4900 there is a reward.

Or if you think you can help the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada in any other way, here is the link: www.dsnnn.org