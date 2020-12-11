Advertisement

WCSO looking for suspect accused of sexual assault of a child under 14

Cody Stauffenberg
Cody Stauffenberg(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:58 AM PST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 18-year-old wanted on charges of sexual assault of a child under 14.

Detectives have a warrant out for Cody Stauffenberg’s arrest. In addition to the sexual assault charges, he is also wanted on three charges of lewdness with a child under 14.

His arrest carries a $150,000 bail (bondable) and is extraditable for the contiguous United States.

Stauffenberg has been seen in the area of Toll Road, Geiger Grade, Veterans Parkway, and in the commercial area of Damonte Ranch Parkway.

The sheriff’s office said he is known to couch surf, and is known to associate with multiple female juveniles between the ages of 11 and 13.

If you know where he is, call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

