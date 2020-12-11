Advertisement

WCHD officials warn of multisystem inflammatory syndrome following 2nd case

MGN
MGN (WABI)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials on Friday reported Washoe County’s second pediatric case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).

The patient is a girl under 18 years old who started experiencing symptoms of MIS-C including fever and abdominal pain about four weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The girl has since been released from the hospital and has been deemed recovered.

The Washoe County Health District said the disease is rare but can lead to adverse health impacts. It is a condition where the body’s organs become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

MIS-C can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

  • Rash
  • Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea
  • Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”
  • Fever
  • Trouble breathing
  • Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away
  • New confusion
  • Inability to wake or stay awake
  • Bluish lips or face
  • Severe abdominal pain

More information for parents about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.

