WCHD officials warn of multisystem inflammatory syndrome following 2nd case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Health officials on Friday reported Washoe County’s second pediatric case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C).

The patient is a girl under 18 years old who started experiencing symptoms of MIS-C including fever and abdominal pain about four weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The girl has since been released from the hospital and has been deemed recovered.

The Washoe County Health District said the disease is rare but can lead to adverse health impacts. It is a condition where the body’s organs become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

MIS-C can occur approximately 2-4 weeks after the onset of COVID-19 in children and adolescents under the age of 20.

The CDC says to seek emergency care right away if your child is showing any of these emergency warning signs of MIS-C:

Rash

Abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea

Bloodshot eyes, or “pink eye”

Fever

Trouble breathing

Pain or pressure in the chest that does not go away

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Bluish lips or face

Severe abdominal pain

More information for parents about MIS-C can be found on the CDC website.

