V&T Railway brings Santa’s Drive Thru Village to Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The V&T Railway Commission will not be holding its annual Polar Express Train ride due to COVID-19. However, they found an alternative to keep the Christmas spirit alive.

On December 11th-13th and the 18th-24th, V&T Railway Commission will be hosting Santa’s Drive Thru Village at the Eastgate Depot in Carson City.

Elaine Barkdull-Spencer, General Manager of V&T Railway Commission, said her and her team assumed back in September that they would not be able to hold the Polar Express because of the Pandemic.

“We brought the North Pole from the mountain down to the depot. So this year it is a Santa’s Drive Thru Village where people will stay in the comfort of their own cars where they will proceed and drive through the north pole itself,” Barkdull-Spencer said.

She said this is a great way for people to safely social distance while still getting a fun, Christmas experience.

“It’s a 20 minute experience with live characters, a light show, a lot of dancing and music. It is going to be full of merriment,” Barkdull-Spencer said.

The drive thru experience is $20 per car and will run from 5 p.m to 9 p.m on the selected days listed above, all from the comfort of your own car.

“It’s personal but very characteristic to the holidays. We’ll have all of the characters here. We’ll have the elves, we’ll have snowmen, we’ll have frosty, and we’ll also have Mr. and Mrs. Claus,” Barkdull-Spencer said.

Barkdull-Spencer said she expects to have a big crowd, so be prepared to wait in line.

If you are interested in the Santa Drive Thru Village, you can purchase tickets here.

