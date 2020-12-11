Advertisement

Ski California welcomes all to resorts for safe riding

By Kelsey Marier
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:21 PM PST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - COVID-19 has caused a lot of anxiety and unknown this year, but if you’re looking to hit the slopes this season for the first time, Ski California says you’ll have a great time while also staying safe.

The association represents almost every ski resort in California and Nevada.

Officials say lessons will look different at each resort as well as rentals, but the pandemic will not take away from enjoying these outdoor activities.

“Our resorts are going to be overly accomodating to help any new skier or rider and they’re going to make it a really fun experience, something hopefully that you’ll never forget and you won’t even relate it to the fact that we’re in a tough time,” Michael Reitzell, President of Ski California said.

All Ski California resorts require face coverings both indoors and outdoors, such as in lift lines and lodges, except when eating or drinking.

You can find a list of all resorts and what their policies are by clicking here.

