REMSA employees learn who will be first for the COVID Vaccine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “There have been, I have had a couple of co-workers who have been out because they have actually tested positive,” says Chelsea Seelbinder a paramedic with REMSA as well as an educator. “One of my really great friends she and I were working together. She tested positive two days later. So, I quarantined at home and somehow tested negative myself which is wonderful,” says Seelbinder.

Unfortunately for Seelbinder she will not be the last REMSA employee to face potential infection from the Coronavirus. As a matter of fact the Emergency dispatch and transport agency says since the pandemic they’ve lost 20,000 works hours.

On Thursday December 10, 2020 employees learned who of them will be some of the first front-line workers to receive the COVID Vaccine once it is shipped to Washoe County.

“I also want them to be advocates for this. And they can only be advocates if they believe in it,” says Markus Dorsey-Hirt, REMSA Chief Nursing Officer.

No one knows when the vaccine will arrive, or how many doses our area will receive. But REMSA wanted their employees to understand the development of the vaccine, how it will be administered, and who might not be appropriate for the shot right now.

They also listened to co-workers about the disease and its debilitating effects.

Chris Chang, a paramedic and Careflight Base Operator says he became infected in November, and still has problems with his oxygen levels. Until that gets back to normal, he cannot get back to work.

REMSA says by showing the up and downside of the vaccine and virus, they believe most of their employees will opt for the shot.

“I teach full time, but because I have so much interaction with the public in that teaching capacity, I would imagine I would be pretty high on the list to receive the vaccine as well,” says Seelbinder.

REMSA says they aren’t going to force their employees to get the vaccination. Instead they say they want their employees to be educated so if they do opt to get the shot, they know they will play a role in mitigating the virus.

