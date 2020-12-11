Pedestrian hit crossing Kietzke Lane at Plumb Lane

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian was injured Thursday after being hit by a vehicle at Kietke and Plumb lanes, the Reno Police Department said.

The pedestrian was alert when taken to the hospital, police said.

The crash aat about 5:30 p.m. closed northbound Kietkze Lane at Plumb Lane and it is expected to remain closed at least until 7 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian was in the crosswalk, but the vehicle had the green light at the time of the accident.

