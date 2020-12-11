Local gym stays optimistic during three-week statewide pause

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Fitness centers are just one industry affected yet again by Governor Steve Sisolak’s most recent pause. However, one local gym remains optimistic.

“Never once would I have thought that a pandemic would be the thing that crushed us the most.”

Mike Farrington is the owner of Eagle Fitness in Sparks, a private gym that can hold up to 244 people. But after the Governor’s three-week statewide pause, it’s now operating at 25% capacity.

“Man, it’s emotionally crushing, I mean finances are one thing but emotions are another. we saw a reduction in usage and a reduction in membership,” Farrington said.

The drop in the number of members allowed in his gym doesn’t help from a business standpoint. But he says what hurts the most is seeing others struggling.

Farrington added, “It’s always been important to stay healthy, physically, mentally and emotionally and at a time like this where people are losing their jobs, losing their family members, losing their health just in general, there’s no better time or more important time to actually get healthy.”

Even if you’re not ready to get back to a fitness center, taking care of yourself should still be a priority.

“Whether it be pushups or situps or air squats or jumping jacks, whatever it is at your home, just maintain something,” Farrington said, “Whether it’s 5 minutes, 10 minutes 2 hours, something is better than nothing.”

Your continued support for all small businesses right now could be the difference between staying afloat or going under.

Farrington added, “This is when we need you guys the most. we’re all trying to make it through this.”

Governor Sisolak’s latest pause was set for a minimum of three weeks, which lasts until Sunday, December 13, 2020. However, he warned that tougher restrictions could come if this round does not work.

