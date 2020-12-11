Advertisement

Las Vegas man gets probation after bus attack on ex-Marine that cost an eye

Nathaniel Graves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:52 PM PST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Las Vegas man up to five years of probation after the man punched a former U.S. Marine on a public bus last year, causing him to lose his right eye.

District Judge Kathleen Delaney sentenced Nathaniel Graves Jr. on Nov. 30 for the attack on 64-year-old Roger Conant.

Graves pleaded guilty in July to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a victim 60 years or older.

Authorities say the encounter occurred on a Regional Transportation Commission bus in December 2019 and was captured on surveillance video. Graves was arrested in January and spent eight months in custody while awaiting his sentencing.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Las Vegas Review-Journal.)

Watch the video of the bus attack here.

