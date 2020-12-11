Las Vegas man gets probation after bus attack on ex-Marine that cost an eye

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A judge has sentenced a Las Vegas man up to five years of probation after the man punched a former U.S. Marine on a public bus last year, causing him to lose his right eye.

District Judge Kathleen Delaney sentenced Nathaniel Graves Jr. on Nov. 30 for the attack on 64-year-old Roger Conant.

Graves pleaded guilty in July to battery resulting in substantial bodily harm on a victim 60 years or older.

Authorities say the encounter occurred on a Regional Transportation Commission bus in December 2019 and was captured on surveillance video. Graves was arrested in January and spent eight months in custody while awaiting his sentencing.

