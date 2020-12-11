KOLO ATE: Ijji 4

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ijji has come a long way since it first opened it’s doors back in 2008, growing into a chain of four restaurants, that each have their own menu.

“We wanted to provide a variety of a different kind of Asian cuisine that we love and enjoy to Reno, so more people can enjoy it,” said manager Kurtis Tan.

Ijji (located on Prater Way) specializes in sushi, while Ijji 2 (South Virginia) also has hibachi. Ijji 3 (Damonte Ranch Parkway) is a noodle house, with poke bowls, ramen and pho. But Ijji 4 may be the most unique of them all.

“Where you can kind of show off your personal skills; your cooking skills.,” added Tan.

Every table has it’s own grill, where you’re the chef, cooking up raw meats Korean BBQ-style.

“At the beginning it’s definitely an education process,” admitted Tan. “A lot of customers say what do you mean I have to go to a restaurant and cook it myself?”

It’s all part of the atmosphere that makes it perfect for date nights and special occasions.

“When you want to go out, it’s not just the food,” explained Tan. “It’s making them feel welcome and providing a great experience.”

Their all-you-can-eat menu includes 27 different proteins, 11 side dishes and soup and stew. All for just $29.95.

“You go to a steak house, easliy walk out $30 to $50 per person. But then you only got one type. Only got the ribeye or whatever it is you ordered,” continued Tan. “But in here you can try a variety of different kinds of meat. A little bit of seafood, a little bit of chicken, a little bit off pork, a little bit of beef. Make it a fun night and a little more unique of an experience.”

There’s also a full menu of other food cooked for you, including the popular BiBimBap for $10.95.

“The bottom of the rice is all crunchy, the top is kind of still soft with all of the kind of veggies and meat. Mix it together, you’ve got a different kind of texture.”

They also make their own Soju in-house, which is kind of like the Korean version of Sake, served cold in a variety of different fruit flavors.

Ijji 4 is located at 10580 North McCarran boulevard in northwest Reno. You can get more information by clicking on the link below.

