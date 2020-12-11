Holiday pop-up opens in Village at Rancharrah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Small businesses are having to adjust to our new normal during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

A holiday pop-up shopping experience just opened in the Village at Rancharrah in Reno. The market will feature jewelry, ornaments, ceramics, apparel and other artisan goods from more than 50 local businesses. Select weekends you will also be able to experience fresh local coffee from Forged Coffee Roaster, pastries from Perenn Bakery and local libations from Black Rabbit Mead Co. and Brewer’s Cabinet.

This is the second year for the holiday pop-up, which is being put on by Wandering Wyld and Tolles Development Company. Despite having to make adjustments, Wandering Wyld Co-Creator, Rachel Macintyre, says they’re happy to be able to offer a place for small businesses to still operate.

“It was definitely a unique experience scheduling drop-offs really strategically. We believe in community. We believe in gathering safely with masks, distance, and creating an environment where people can come out and shop safely,” added Macintyre.

Due to current health restrictions, everyone will be required to wear masks and the market will operate at 25% capacity. There’s also online options if you’d prefer to do your shopping from home, which you can view here. You can check out the pop-up Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. through December 24th.

