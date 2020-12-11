Advertisement

Friday AM Weather

By Lindsey Matherly
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 6:46 AM PST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Woman shot by police had pointed gun at officers
The scene of a fatal crash involving a box truck and multiple bicyclists on December 10, 2020.
Fatal crash involving box truck and bicyclists in southern Nevada
Nurse in hospital emergency room
Nursing compacts and the nursing shortage
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 599 new infections
The scene at Kivett Lane where a man died in an accident involving manufactured housing.
Death from industrial accident reported in Geiger Grade area

Latest News

Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Thursday AM Weather
Thursday Web Weather
Thursday Web Weather
KOLO 8 First Alert Weather
Wednesday Web Weather