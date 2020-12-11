Christmas gift could be key to an animal’s future

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a feeling many of us can relate to at these days. Shut-in, at once both bored and stressed.

In this case put an animal in a kennel at Regional Animal Services with nothing to occupy them, you’ll see more stress. Little wonder. Taken from their former life and all they’ve ever known now facing a future still to be determined, they can quickly adopt negative, even destructive behavior.

“They can bark. They sometimes chew on themselves. Sometimes they’ll tear up their beds,’ says Director Shyanne Schull. “They’re just bored and they need something to do.”

It turns out the cure can be a simple toy, something to occupy them, Schull says, and remind them who and what they are.

“For cats it’s things that crackle and balls that they can play with in their cages. For dogs it can be puzzles, Kong toys, something that can make them think and expel some of their natural energy.”

And , so the people at Regional Animal Services are seeking the public’s help, asking for donations of the kinds of things that can perk up a depressed and frightened dog or cat or occupy a high energy animal suddenly confined in strange surroundings. Schull says the difference can be dramatic,.

“Once we give them some of these enrichment toys and things that distract them and help them come out of their shell we’ve seen some of these animals do a 180.”

It may seem a small, simple gesture, but Schull says it can have a big impact, even help determine their future.

“In the long run what it really does is help us promote these animals into a more promotable, adoptable behavior.”

You’ll find a list of suggested items and more details on their website. Here’s a link: https://www.washoecounty.us/animal/donate-to-wcras/index.php

