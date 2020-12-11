Advertisement

Christmas gift could be key to an animal’s future

Dog at Washoe County Regional Animal Services, Reno, Nevada
Dog at Washoe County Regional Animal Services, Reno, Nevada(Wade Barnett)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:04 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s a feeling many of us can relate to at these days. Shut-in, at once both bored and stressed.

In this case put an animal in a kennel at Regional Animal Services with nothing to occupy them, you’ll see more stress. Little wonder. Taken from their former life and all they’ve ever known now facing a future still to be determined, they can quickly adopt negative, even destructive behavior.

“They can bark. They sometimes chew on themselves. Sometimes they’ll tear up their beds,’ says Director Shyanne Schull. “They’re just bored and they need something to do.”

It turns out the cure can be a simple toy, something to occupy them, Schull says, and remind them who and what they are.

“For cats it’s things that crackle and balls that they can play with in their cages. For dogs it can be puzzles, Kong toys, something that can make them think and expel some of their natural energy.”

And , so the people at Regional Animal Services are seeking the public’s help, asking for donations of the kinds of things that can perk up a depressed and frightened dog or cat or occupy a high energy animal suddenly confined in strange surroundings. Schull says the difference can be dramatic,.

“Once we give them some of these enrichment toys and things that distract them and help them come out of their shell we’ve seen some of these animals do a 180.”

It may seem a small, simple gesture, but Schull says it can have a big impact, even help determine their future.

“In the long run what it really does is help us promote these animals into a more promotable, adoptable behavior.”

You’ll find a list of suggested items and more details on their website. Here’s a link: https://www.washoecounty.us/animal/donate-to-wcras/index.php

Copyright 2020 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sparks Police were involved in a shooting the night of December 9, 2020.
RPD: Woman shot by police had pointed gun at officers
Adrian Morales is facing battery charges following an incident in Sparks on November 21, 2020.
Sparks Police arrest man for beating elderly person
The scene at Kivett Lane where a man died in an accident involving manufactured housing.
Death from industrial accident reported in Geiger Grade area
Jeffrey Lofstead
Lake Tahoe man charged with attempted child sex trafficking
Washoe County coronavirus cases updated daily.
Washoe County COVID-19: 7 deaths, 599 new infections

Latest News

The scene of an accident on Plumb Lane and Kietzke Lane in which a pedestrian was injured.
Pedestrian hit crossing Kietzke Lane at Plumb Lane
MGN
Quad-County COVID-19 Updates: 9 deaths, 68 deaths total
Friday Web Weather
Friday Web Weather
Nathaniel Graves. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department photo.
Las Vegas man gets probation after bus attack on ex-Marine that cost an eye
Letters To Seniors
Letters To Seniors