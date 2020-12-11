Animal organizations warning people of pet holiday scams

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Humane Society (NHS) and SPCA of Northern Nevada are banding together to warn people of pet holiday scams.

Officials said this is the time of year people want to add a pet their family. Officials with the NHS and SPCA said its much easier to scam people out of their money during the pandemic.

SPCA’s Laura Van Antwerp said, “They’re using different strategies, such as saying ‘oh you can’t meet the pet in person because of the pandemic’ and so they’ll leverage the pandemic to push to the scam.”

Nicole Theodoulou with the NHS said, “It’s becoming more of the social norm these days to do communications exclusively via email and that’s definitely causing a lot of heartache for people who are being taken advantage of by pet scammers.”

In the last month, combined, both organizations have heard a dozen stories of scammers preying on people.

Theodoulou said, “It is harder and there are fewer instances and opportunities for people to meet face to face, so folks are really taking advantage of that, whereas people otherwise walk into a pet store or asked to go meet a breeder.”

Officials are encouraging people to adopt a pet instead, but if you want to go through a breeder they say to make sure it’s a reputable business, evaluate the pet photos, request a call, and make sure it’s a legitimate payment option.

